SynLev (SYN) Market Cap Reaches $85,750.97

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $85,750.97 and approximately $785,814.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SynLev has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

