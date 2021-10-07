ACENT Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $1.32 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00228339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00104742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.