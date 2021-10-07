$873.09 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce $873.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $849.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.71 million. OneMain posted sales of $935.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,262. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.