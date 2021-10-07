F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,831. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.