Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Acquires New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 707,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 972.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,027.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

EDU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,227,219. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.