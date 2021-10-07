Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.