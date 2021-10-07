Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Short Interest Up 18.1% in September

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 339,200 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,550. The firm has a market cap of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

