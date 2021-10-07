International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICAGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 251,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,213. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

