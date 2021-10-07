BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,148. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,496 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

