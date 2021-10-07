Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Amyris stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 25,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

