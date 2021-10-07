RK Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $61,695,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,774. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

