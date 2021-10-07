RK Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises about 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,529. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

