RK Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 6,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

