Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $46.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,797.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

