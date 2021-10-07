Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

