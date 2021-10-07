Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 462,157 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 462,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of ServiceNow worth $1,022,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $629.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.00 and a 200-day moving average of $554.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.25, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

