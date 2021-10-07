yOUcash Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $174,480.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00228339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00104742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

