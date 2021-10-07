GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.3699997 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

