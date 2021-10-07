Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 90.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 96.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $547,338.26 and $16.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 90.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00228339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00104742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

