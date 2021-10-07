Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 210,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,700 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.