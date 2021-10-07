Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $14,079,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

AMP traded up $7.31 on Thursday, hitting $280.50. 4,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,203. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $279.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.