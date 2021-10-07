OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,167,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,403,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNG opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

