Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Reduced by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.86.

POOL stock traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

