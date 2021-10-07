Polar (POLARV3) Price Hits $0.0107

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polar has a total market capitalization of $346,272.57 and $5,456.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,743.64 or 0.99708472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.04 or 0.06515753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

