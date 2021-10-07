Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 13,121 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 17,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

