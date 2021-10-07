HHR Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HHR Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,574 shares during the quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JetBlue Airways worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,892,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 77,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

