Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 576 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

