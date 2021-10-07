Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Update

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYAGF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYAGF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

