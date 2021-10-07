Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

