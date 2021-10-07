Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIMZF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
