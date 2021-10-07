Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 248,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

