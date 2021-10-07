Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

Shares of NBPE stock traded up GBX 43.18 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,583.18 ($20.68). The company had a trading volume of 18,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,566.96 and a 200-day moving average of £146.05. The company has a market capitalization of £740.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.37. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 996 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

