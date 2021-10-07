Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,113,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,040,999 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,655,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,936,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 1,367,819 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

