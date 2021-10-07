Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,818,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $762.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.