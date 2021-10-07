iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $163.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.