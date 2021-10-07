Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 59,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $32,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

