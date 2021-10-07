Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $8.04 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

In related news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

