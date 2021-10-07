Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

