Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.31 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

