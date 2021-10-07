Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,684,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.33. 7,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $221.73 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

