Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,273 shares during the period.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.40. 13,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

