Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,578. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.99 and a 200 day moving average of $393.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

