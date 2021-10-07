Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.04. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

