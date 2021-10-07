Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.85. 15,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

