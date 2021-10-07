Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 19,661,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.