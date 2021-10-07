Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 17,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.18.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

