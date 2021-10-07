Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 275,279 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $6,568,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.