LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.58. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,794. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

