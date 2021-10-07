LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.58. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,794. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.