$39.56 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $39.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.04 million and the lowest is $25.03 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $116.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

