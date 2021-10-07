$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce sales of $25.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.67. 100,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,778. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.