Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avangrid by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.